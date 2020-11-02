Plea deal expected in theft case against Normal officer

BLOOMINGTON — A plea agreement is in the works for the Normal police officer accused of theft and misconduct last year.

Brian R. Williams, 47, is charged with two counts of felony theft and two counts of official misconduct, accused of taking $12,000 from a house in Normal while responding to an unrelated 911 call and then trying to return the money.

At a brief hearing Monday morning, Williams submitted a jury waiver, which waives his right to a jury trial. He pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment last December.

Williams’ attorney Stephanie Wong asked Judge William Yoder to set a date for a plea hearing for this case.

He will be back in court Nov. 20.