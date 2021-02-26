Plea pushed back for Normal man charged with murder outside downtown Bloomington bar

BLOOMINGTON – A plea remains unclear for a Normal man accused of a Jan. 30 murder outside a downtown Bloomington bar.
Michael Bakana, 42, was charged with three counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm.
He appeared in court Friday for an arraignment, but he requested a French interpreter, as an attorney said Bakana speaks only “a smattering of English.”
A continued arraignment is scheduled for March 19, when a plea is expected to be entered.
Bakana is accused of firing eight gunshots, killing Mariah C. Petracca, 22, of Bloomington, and critically wounding another woman whose identity has not been released.
He has remained jailed on $2 million bond.
Joseph Moran of the McLean County Public Defender’s office was assigned to represent Bakana and Assistant State's Attorney John Shim was assigned as the lead prosecutor of the case.
The shooting occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Jan. 30 after an argument outside Daddios bar in the 500 block of North Main Street, police said.
Surveillance camera footage captured the shooting.
“The video footage shows the defendant exit the doorway of Daddios Bar, walk across the street and then return to the sidewalk outside of Daddios Bar,” prosecutors said shortly after the incident. “The defendant is then seen getting into an argument with the victims on the sidewalk in front of the bar.
"The footage showed that during the argument, one of the victims shoved the defendant away from them. The defendant is observed to then remove a firearm from his waistband and shoot eight times.”
Bakana then knelt to the ground and put his hands in the air, and civilians came to detain him until officers arrived, prosecutors said.
“The defendant was interviewed at the Bloomington Police Department, and during a recorded interview, admitted to (the) shooting,” prosecutors said.
It was the first homicide and the third shots fired incident reported in Bloomington in 2021.
The fourth report of shots fired this year was later that day as Bloomington police were called to the intersection of North Livingston and Forrest streets at about 6:50 p.m. Police said a victim's car and a nearby house were struck by gunfire, and no injuries were reported. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information to the fourth shots fired incident should contact Detective Jesse Lanphear at (309) 434-2369 or jlanphear@cityblm.org.