Plea pushed back for Normal man charged with murder outside downtown Bloomington bar

The shooting occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Jan. 30 after an argument outside Daddios bar in the 500 block of North Main Street, police said.

Surveillance camera footage captured the shooting.

“The video footage shows the defendant exit the doorway of Daddios Bar, walk across the street and then return to the sidewalk outside of Daddios Bar,” prosecutors said shortly after the incident. “The defendant is then seen getting into an argument with the victims on the sidewalk in front of the bar.

"The footage showed that during the argument, one of the victims shoved the defendant away from them. The defendant is observed to then remove a firearm from his waistband and shoot eight times.”

Bakana then knelt to the ground and put his hands in the air, and civilians came to detain him until officers arrived, prosecutors said.

“The defendant was interviewed at the Bloomington Police Department, and during a recorded interview, admitted to (the) shooting,” prosecutors said.

It was the first homicide and the third shots fired incident reported in Bloomington in 2021.