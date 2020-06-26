Police: 27-year-old Bloomington woman arrested on DUI, hit-and-run charges

BLOOMINGTON — A 27-year-old Bloomington woman was arrested after police say she was driving under the influence and fled from the scene of a crash.
Bloomington police said officers were sent to the two-vehicle crash at Madison Street and Oakland Avenue at 3:29 p.m. Thursday. A blue vehicle was traveling north on Madison Street and a black vehicle was driving west on Oakland Avenue before the crash, when the blue vehicle was overturned.
The suspect, Destiney Bates, was the driver of the blue vehicle and had fled the scene on foot, police said in a statement on social media Friday. Police said she was found walking out of a nearby apartment and ran when approached before being arrested in the 900 block of West Olive Street.
Police said Friday her charges include failure to obey a stop sign, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, aggravated driving under the influence, failure to report a crash with injuries, driving with canceled, revoked or suspended registration, driving while never having been issued a license, driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of .08 or more and resisting or obstructing police.
Bates was treated and released at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center before being taken to the McLean County Jail, where she was being held Friday. No bond information was immediately available.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 22-year-old Normal woman, was taken to Advocate BroMenn Hospital to be treated for injuries, police said.
Anyone with information can call Bloomington police at 309-820-8888 or McLean County Crime Stoppers at 309-828-1111.
