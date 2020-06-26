Police: 27-year-old Bloomington woman arrested on DUI, hit-and-run charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A 27-year-old Bloomington woman was arrested after police say she was driving under the influence and fled from the scene of a crash.

Bloomington police said officers were sent to the two-vehicle crash at Madison Street and Oakland Avenue at 3:29 p.m. Thursday. A blue vehicle was traveling north on Madison Street and a black vehicle was driving west on Oakland Avenue before the crash, when the blue vehicle was overturned.

The suspect, Destiney Bates, was the driver of the blue vehicle and had fled the scene on foot, police said in a statement on social media Friday. Police said she was found walking out of a nearby apartment and ran when approached before being arrested in the 900 block of West Olive Street.

Police said Friday her charges include failure to obey a stop sign, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, aggravated driving under the influence, failure to report a crash with injuries, driving with canceled, revoked or suspended registration, driving while never having been issued a license, driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of .08 or more and resisting or obstructing police.