Police accuse Bloomington man of sexual assault

BLOOMINGTON — A criminal sexual assault charge has been filed against a Bloomington man.
Jerimiah D. Givens, 25, is accused of forcibly committing sexual acts with a woman on Sept. 7, court documents show.
In addition to the Class 1 felony sexual assault charge, he is charged with unlawful restraint, a Class 4 felony, for pinning the victim.
A warrant for his arrest was issued Wednesday.
Givens remained in custody of the McLean County jail in lieu of posting $10,035. An arraignment is scheduled for May 28.