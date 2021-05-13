 Skip to main content
Police accuse Bloomington man of sexual assault
Police accuse Bloomington man of sexual assault

  • Updated
BLOOMINGTON — A criminal sexual assault charge has been filed against a Bloomington man.

Jerimiah D. Givens, 25, is accused of forcibly committing sexual acts with a woman on Sept. 7, court documents show.

Jerimiah D. Givens

Jerimiah D. Givens, 25, of Bloomington, is charged with one count of criminal sexual assault and one count of unlawful restraint.

In addition to the Class 1 felony sexual assault charge, he is charged with unlawful restraint, a Class 4 felony, for pinning the victim.

Inmate turned deodorant container into shank, McLean County prosecutors say

A warrant for his arrest was issued Wednesday.

Givens remained in custody of the McLean County jail in lieu of posting $10,035. An arraignment is scheduled for May 28.

