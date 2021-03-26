 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Arrest made in Normal shooting
0 comments
breaking top story

Police: Arrest made in Normal shooting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — A Normal 18-year-old is being charged in a shooting in the Orlando Northbrook Estates apartment complex. 

Charges against Omarr D. Parks-Bullock include two counts of attempted murder with an intent to kill, two counts of aggravated battery-discharge of a firearm and six counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Normal police were sent to the 710 Orlando Ave. apartments at 2:58 p.m. on Monday and found a male victim with several gunshot wounds. He was "coherent and talking to officers and paramedics" before being taken to Carle BroMenn Medical Center, police said in a statement. 

Parks-Bullock is being held at the McLean County Jail. The investigation continues to be ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Normal police at (309) 454-9614.

Pantagraph 2021 mug shots

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sheriff's car John Dillinger stole returns to Indiana 87 years after his jailbreak

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News