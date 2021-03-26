Police: Arrest made in Normal shooting

NORMAL — A Normal 18-year-old is being charged in a shooting in the Orlando Northbrook Estates apartment complex.

Charges against Omarr D. Parks-Bullock include two counts of attempted murder with an intent to kill, two counts of aggravated battery-discharge of a firearm and six counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Normal police were sent to the 710 Orlando Ave. apartments at 2:58 p.m. on Monday and found a male victim with several gunshot wounds. He was "coherent and talking to officers and paramedics" before being taken to Carle BroMenn Medical Center, police said in a statement.

Parks-Bullock is being held at the McLean County Jail. The investigation continues to be ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Normal police at (309) 454-9614.

