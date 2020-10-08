 Skip to main content
Police: Bloomington bar fight leaves 1 in critical condition, 1 in McLean County Jail
BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is in custody after police say he punched another man in a bar on the city's west side, causing serious injuries that led the 46-year-old victim to be airlifted for medical care. 

Police said officers responded around 12:15 a.m. Thursday to a report of cardiac arrest at a tavern in the 300 block of North Morris Street. Inside they found a 46-year-old man bleeding from the head.

Emergency responders rendered first aid and the victim was taken to Carle BroMenn Medical Center. He was later airlifted to a hospital in Urbana-Champaign because of the seriousness of his head injuries, police said.

During their initial investigation, “officers learned that a suspect had punched the victim during a verbal dispute inside the tavern,” according to a Facebook post from the Bloomington Police Department.

Officers arrested the suspect, a 58-year-old Bloomington man who remained on scene. He faces preliminary charges for aggravated battery in a public place and disorderly conduct.

The suspect is being held in the McLean County Jail. Bond is expected to be set Thursday afternoon when formal charges are read in court.

The Pantagraph does not name suspects before they are formally charged.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

