Police: Bloomington bar fight leaves 1 in critical condition, 1 in McLean County Jail

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is in custody after police say he punched another man in a bar on the city's west side, causing serious injuries that led the 46-year-old victim to be airlifted for medical care.

Police said officers responded around 12:15 a.m. Thursday to a report of cardiac arrest at a tavern in the 300 block of North Morris Street. Inside they found a 46-year-old man bleeding from the head.

Emergency responders rendered first aid and the victim was taken to Carle BroMenn Medical Center. He was later airlifted to a hospital in Urbana-Champaign because of the seriousness of his head injuries, police said.

During their initial investigation, “officers learned that a suspect had punched the victim during a verbal dispute inside the tavern,” according to a Facebook post from the Bloomington Police Department.

Officers arrested the suspect, a 58-year-old Bloomington man who remained on scene. He faces preliminary charges for aggravated battery in a public place and disorderly conduct.