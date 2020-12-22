Police: Bloomington man sexually assaulted woman, committed arson

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is in custody after police said he sexually assaulted a person and then tried to light a house on fire.

William R. Carter, 22, is charged Monday with criminal sexual assault, arson, attempted arson, unlawful restraint and two misdemeanors for domestic battery.

According to court documents, police said he sexually assaulted a woman, lit her couch on fire causing damage, tried to light the residence and prevented her from leaving.

The domestic battery charges allege he threw her to the floor and punched her during the incident on Sept. 7.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}