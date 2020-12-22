 Skip to main content
Police: Bloomington man sexually assaulted woman, committed arson
breaking top story

Police: Bloomington man sexually assaulted woman, committed arson

William Carter

Carter

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is in custody after police said he sexually assaulted a person and then tried to light a house on fire.

William R. Carter, 22, is charged Monday with criminal sexual assault, arson, attempted arson, unlawful restraint and two misdemeanors for domestic battery.

According to court documents, police said he sexually assaulted a woman, lit her couch on fire causing damage, tried to light the residence and prevented her from leaving.

The domestic battery charges allege he threw her to the floor and punched her during the incident on Sept. 7.

A warrant for his arrest was issued and returned Dec. 18. The bond on the arrest warrant was set at $200,000, 10% to apply, and remained as set after his custody hearing Monday afternoon. Carter would have to pay $20,035 to be released.

An arraignment was scheduled for Jan. 15.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

