Police investigate anti-police graffiti in uptown Normal

NORMAL — Normal and Illinois State University police officers are investigating several instances of anti-police graffiti throughout Uptown Normal.
Normal police officers received a report around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday of "criminal defacement" throughout the area, said Assistant Police Chief Steve Petrilli.
The acronym "ACAB" and other symbols were found spray-painted in black on several local businesses and ISU campus buildings, such as the Bloomington-Normal Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, CVS, Solid Gold Jewelers, Watterson Dining Commons and the Bone Student Center.
Graffiti also was found at C.I. Shooting Sports in Normal, which Petrilli said had the same type of paint and some similar symbols and a "B.C. INK" tag.
The acronym "ACAB" stands for "All Cops Are Bastards." It was traditionally used as "a slogan in skinhead subculture," according to the Anti-Defamation League, which also said "it should be carefully judged in the context in which it appears."
The acronym has been used by some in protests and social media posts critical of police systems in the months since George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody in May.
The Uptown Normal graffiti comes amid a week of unrest after bystander cellphone video footage showed police shoot Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
"At this point we don't have any information that I've been aware of that would spark any type of heightened awareness toward what’s being written," said Petrilli. "At this point it just seems to be what we would term as some type of tagging or graffiti."
Illinois State University police are investigating around 14 instances of graffiti in multiple locations around campus, said ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff. The department will work with NPD to identify any suspects involved.
"It's not uncommon for us to have graffiti," said Woodruff. "The difference with this is that it was all one night. We deal with graffiti on a regular basis on campus, it's just the volume and that it occurred in one evening."
