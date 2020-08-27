Police investigate anti-police graffiti in uptown Normal

The acronym has been used by some in protests and social media posts critical of police systems in the months since George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody in May.

The Uptown Normal graffiti comes amid a week of unrest after bystander cellphone video footage showed police shoot Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

"At this point we don't have any information that I've been aware of that would spark any type of heightened awareness toward what’s being written," said Petrilli. "At this point it just seems to be what we would term as some type of tagging or graffiti."

Illinois State University police are investigating around 14 instances of graffiti in multiple locations around campus, said ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff. The department will work with NPD to identify any suspects involved.