Police investigating after 1 injured in Bloomington shooting
BLOOMINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the foot Tuesday night. 

Officers were sent to 115 Valley View Circle for a call of shots fired around 11:30 p.m., police said in a statement Wednesday. When they arrived, police found "physical evidence" that a shooting had taken place outside one of the apartment buildings. 

Shortly after, officers responded to a local hospital, where a man was being treated for a gunshot wound to the foot that was not considered life-threatening, police said. 

This incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Paul Jones, pjones@cityblm.org or 309-434-2548.

Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 309-828-1111. If your call leads to the arrest and indictment of a suspect, you may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

Police said no further information would be released. 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

