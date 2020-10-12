Police investigating shots fired in west Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police are investigating a report of shots fired on the west side over the weekend.
About 4:15 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the area of Morris Avenue and Monroe Street where they found physical evidence that shots were fired outside in the 400 block of North Morris.
Two residences in the 1000 block of West Monroe were struck during the incident, police said.
No injuries were reported. No suspect information was available Monday morning and no arrests have been made, police said.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Jesse Lanphear at 309-434-2369 or jlanphear@cityblm.org.
To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers of McLean County at (309) 828-1111.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
