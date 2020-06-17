Police looking for 2 seen driving motorized bicycles on Illinois State University Quad

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — Illinois State University police are looking for two people seen riding motorized bicycles across the Quad.

Officers at about 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday were dispatched to the area, ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff said.

Officers saw them riding on the track at Kingsley Junior High near campus, but the suspects left the area before the officers could make contact. ISU police did not continue the pursuit.