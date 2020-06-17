Police looking for 2 seen driving motorized bicycles on Illinois State University Quad

NORMAL — Illinois State University police are looking for two people seen riding motorized bicycles across the Quad.
Officers at about 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday were dispatched to the area, ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff said.
Officers saw them riding on the track at Kingsley Junior High near campus, but the suspects left the area before the officers could make contact. ISU police did not continue the pursuit.
According to the university’s daily crime log, they could be cited for reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and other traffic offenses.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call ISU Police at (309) 438-8631 or McLean County Crime Stoppers at (309) 828-1111.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
