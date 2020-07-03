You are the owner of this article.
Police: Man arrested after fleeing traffic stop twice in Bloomington
Police: Man arrested after fleeing traffic stop twice in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Police say a man was arrested after fleeing police in two attempted traffic stops. 

On June 12, a Bloomington officer attempted to make a traffic stop near Oakland and Mercer avenues; the driver was suspected to have a suspended license, police said in a statement posted Friday on social media. 

The driver sped away and the officer did not pursue, police said.

The suspect’s vehicle was recognized Wednesday near Walnut and McLean streets and officers attempted to make a traffic stop.

“The vehicle slowed down but didn't come to a stop ... Suddenly, the suspect opened the car door and took off running,” police said. 

Officers chased the suspect for several blocks before he fell. “A gun dropped a few feet away from the suspect,” police said.

The man was arrested and taken to the hospital at this request. Later he was taken to the McLean County Jail.

He faces preliminary charges for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for having a firearm without a valid firearm owners identification card; four counts of resisting arrest; unlawful possession of a firearm; unlawful possession of ammunition; driving with a suspended license; fleeing/attempting to elude an officer; operating an uninsured motor vehicle and reckless driving.

Bond information was not available Friday.

