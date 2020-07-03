Police: Man arrested after fleeing traffic stop twice in Bloomington

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Police say a man was arrested after fleeing police in two attempted traffic stops.

On June 12, a Bloomington officer attempted to make a traffic stop near Oakland and Mercer avenues; the driver was suspected to have a suspended license, police said in a statement posted Friday on social media.

The driver sped away and the officer did not pursue, police said.

The suspect’s vehicle was recognized Wednesday near Walnut and McLean streets and officers attempted to make a traffic stop.

“The vehicle slowed down but didn't come to a stop ... Suddenly, the suspect opened the car door and took off running,” police said.

Officers chased the suspect for several blocks before he fell. “A gun dropped a few feet away from the suspect,” police said.