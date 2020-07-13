You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police: New Mexico man caused more than $10K in property damage to Bloomington home
0 comments

Police: New Mexico man caused more than $10K in property damage to Bloomington home

{{featured_button_text}}
Cesar Rivas

Rivas

BLOOMINGTON — A New Mexico man faces burglary charges, accused of causing thousands in property damage in McLean County.

Cesar D. Rivas, 45, of Los Lunas, New Mexico is charged with two counts of residential burglary and one count of criminal damage to property.

According to the probable cause statement read in court Monday, Rivas was allowed to stay temporarily in a Bloomington home until he was told to leave around noon Saturday.

The homeowner told police that, after Rivas was told to leave, she had returned home to find him outside, but he quickly left. Inside the residence, she found more than $10,000 worth of damage, including: vehicle windows, mirrors and display screen; glass door; clothes washer; television; laptop; printer; computer monitor; microwave; refrigerator; tile floor; household items and walls.

Police located Rivas in the area carrying two suitcases and a bag of property, in which they found a prescription bottle that belonged to the homeowner and two hammers that could have been used to shatter windows and smash tiles in the residence, according to the probable cause statement.

Rivas was jailed in lieu of posting $7,035 and ordered not to have contact with the victim and address.

An arraignment was scheduled for July 24.

Can you help? The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases:

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News