Police: Normal woman found dead reported missing by DCFS

NORMAL — The woman who was found dead in southern Illinois in March was reported missing in Normal by Department of Children and Family Services, police said Wednesday.
Haley Marie Decker, 18, was found in rural Pulaski County on March 26; Illinois State Police say her death appears to be a homicide. It is believed she moved to southeast Missouri in January 2020, but her residency was listed as Normal.
“I think there was some tie that she at one point had lived in Normal,” said Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner on Wednesday. “DCFS had reported her in our jurisdiction; we took the report and documented it.”
Bleichner said he believes she was reported through DCFS because she was living in a foster facility or similar circumstances in Normal sometime before she was reported missing on Jan. 22.
According to a Facebook page with the name Haley Marie Decker, she listed her hometown as Galesburg and moved to Sikeston, Missouri, on Jan. 22.
Normal police also believe she had been living in Missouri; the missing person report remained pending until Illinois State Police found her remains.
State police had no further information to release Wednesday.
