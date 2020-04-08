Police: Normal woman found dead reported missing by DCFS

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — The woman who was found dead in southern Illinois in March was reported missing in Normal by Department of Children and Family Services, police said Wednesday.

Haley Marie Decker, 18, was found in rural Pulaski County on March 26; Illinois State Police say her death appears to be a homicide. It is believed she moved to southeast Missouri in January 2020, but her residency was listed as Normal.

“I think there was some tie that she at one point had lived in Normal,” said Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner on Wednesday. “DCFS had reported her in our jurisdiction; we took the report and documented it.”