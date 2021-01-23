Police: One person wounded in Bloomington shooting

BLOOMINGTON — Police in Bloomington are investigating a shooting that reportedly happened around 4:45 p.m. Saturday near West Jefferson Street and Oak Street.

One person was injured, but their condition is unknown.

The investigation is continuing and no other details were available.

It is the second shooting of 2021 in Bloomington-Normal. Police were called at 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 10 to the intersection of West Chestnut Street and Western Avenue on Bloomington's west side. One person was injured in that shooting, but no arrests have been announced.

This story will be updated.

