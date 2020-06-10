Police: Person shot on West Market Street in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police are investigating a shooting in which one person was injured late Tuesday on the city's west side.
Officers were called about 10:45 p.m. to the 1400 block of West Market Street, which is between Hinshaw Avenue and White Oak Road, police said. One person was injured and transported to a hospital, but police released no additional information early Wednesday.
This story will be updated.
