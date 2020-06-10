You are the owner of this article.
Police: Person shot on West Market Street in Bloomington
Police: Person shot on West Market Street in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police are investigating a shooting in which one person was injured late Tuesday on the city's west side.

Officers were called about 10:45 p.m. to the 1400 block of West Market Street, which is between Hinshaw Avenue and White Oak Road, police said. One person was injured and transported to a hospital, but police released no additional information early Wednesday. 

This story will be updated.

Contact Roger Miller at (309) 820-3233. Follow Roger Miller on Twitter: @pg_rmiller

