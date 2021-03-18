Police release details on Bloomington apartment building hit by gunfire

BLOOMINGTON — Police on Thursday asked for the public's help for information about an east side Bloomington apartment building being hit by gunfire.

Bloomington police responded to the 1300 block of North Hershey Road for multiple shots fired calls about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

No injuries have been reported, but one report indicated that the apartment hit by gunfire was occupied, police said. Authorities also confirmed evidence of a shooting.

No arrests have been made as of Thursday and there is no suspect information to release, police said.

Bloomington police’s crime scene unit processed the scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Det. Paul Jones at pjones@cityblm.org or (309) 434-2548.

It was the sixth shots fired incident reported this year in McLean County.

Natwan N. Nash was found dead with gunshot wounds in a Bloomington apartment March 7, the latest shots fired incident. No arrests have been made related to that crime.