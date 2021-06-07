 Skip to main content
Police say Bloomington man hit officer in face

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was released from custody Monday after being charged with striking a police officer in the face.

John L. Kaufman, 26, is charged with aggravated battery, a class 2 felony, for hitting a Bloomington police officer in the face on Sunday, according to court records.

He was released from custody on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond. An arraignment is scheduled for June 25.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

