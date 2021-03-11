Police say Bloomington man repeatedly struck victims

BLOOMINGTON – Domestic battery charges were filed against a Bloomington man.

Jimmy Pate, 43, is charged with one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to a victim 60-plus years old, and one count of domestic battery, class 2 and 4 felonies, respectively.

During an argument Feb. 14, Pate “repeatedly struck” one victim in the face while the senior victim attempted to intervene, at which time Pate “repeatedly struck” that victim in the face, prosecutors said in a probable cause statement.

A witness told police that Pate “just kept hitting him and hitting him,” prosecutors said.

Prosecutors and court documents indicate the senior victim suffered three lacerations to their face that required stitches.

Pate left the scene before police arrived, prosecutors said, and a warrant for his arrest was issued and returned March 10.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035.