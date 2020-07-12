Police say they want to know who's passing out KKK flyers in Bloomington

Return to homepage ×
This provided photo shows flyers being left in some Bloomington driveways and on some lawns.
PROVIDED PHOTO
BLOOMINGTON — Police in Bloomington say they would like to know who is distributing racist flyers on the front lawns and driveways of residents.
“We are taking several reports and we would like to know who is distributing these,” Sgt. Kiel Nowers said. “We started receiving the reports just after 7 a.m. (Sunday) morning.”
The flyers appear in sealed sandwich bags and encourage people to call a phone number for more information about the Klu Klux Klan and the Loyal White Knights of the KKK. A phone number and website address are included.
“We are very interested in figuring out who is passing these out,” Nowers added. “They are being left on the lawns and the edge of driveways, but we have no description of who is doing this or much to go on at this point.”
Anyone with information should call
309 434-2360.
Social media reports indicate some of the flyers were found along Vale, south of Oakland.
Police in Normal said they had not received any reports of racist flyers as of Sunday afternoon.
