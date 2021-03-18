Police say West Peoria alderman pushed man at bank

After speaking to others at the scene, a deputy approached the Siewert. According to the report, the deputy started to read a Miranda warning to Siewert II.

"John II told me to stop reading Miranda and that all this was unnecessary," the deputy stated. "I explain to John II that in order to interview when a crime, battery, has been alleged, I must read him his Miranda warning. John II replied, 'no' and sat in (a) chair."

At that, the deputy ordered Siewert to stand up, as he was under arrest for battery, the report stated. The deputy cuffed him and placed him in the back of another deputy's car.

He was given a notice to appear in court on a count of battery; he said he understood yet refused to sign the notice when requested by the deputy, the report stated. Except with serious crimes, many police departments have been opting to issue notices to appear instead of going through the regular booking process at a county jail to minimize contact during the pandemic.

The deputy then briefly spoke with Siewert Sr., who said his son "did nothing wrong," according to the report. Referencing the victim, he said, "Those people are what the problem is. I'm not gonna say any more."