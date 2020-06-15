Police: Shots fired during Monday morning fight in Bloomington; no injuries

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — There were no injuries reported after shots were fired following a fight Monday morning in the 600 block of East Walnut Street in Bloomington.

Police say at approximately 10:48 a.m., officers were called to a report of a fight, but the suspects fled the scene before their arrival. Police found evidence that shots were fired. There have been no arrests and the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information should call Detective Brad Melton at 309-434-2537 or BMelton@cityblm.org.

If you have information related to this crime, contact detectives at 309-434-2548. If you would like to remain anonymous, call McLean County Crime Stoppers at 309-828-1111. If your call leads to the arrest and indictment of a suspect, you may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

