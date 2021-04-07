Police: The latest on gunshots fired at Main, Locust streets in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Authorities are investigating after gunshots were fired at a vehicle Wednesday, police said. One person was injured in the incident.

Bloomington police responded to a shots fired report at 1:58 p.m. Wednesday near Mason and Locust streets, where multiple shell casings were found.

Officers also arrived to a local hospital for a report of a possible victim of the shooting, where they learned the victim had minor injuries resulting from damage to a vehicle during the incident, police said.

No arrests have been made and the suspect is unknown. Police said the vehicle was targeted in the shooting, as they located a car at the hospital with multiple bullet holes.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Bloomington police at 309-434-2371.

