Police: Victim airlifted, 58-year-old suspect charged in Bloomington bar fight

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is in custody after police say he punched another man in a bar on the city's west side, causing serious injuries that led the 46-year-old victim to be airlifted for medical care.
Donald Westerfield, 58, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery, accused of hitting the victim in the face at the Sport and Bait Lounge, 304 N. Morris Ave.
Police said officers responded around 12:15 a.m. Thursday to a report of cardiac arrest at the tavern. Prosecutors said the call was for an injured customer. Inside emergency responders found a 46-year-old man bleeding from the head.
They rendered first aid and the victim was taken to Carle BroMenn Medical Center. He was later airlifted to a hospital in Champaign-Urbana because of the seriousness of his head injuries, police said.
During their initial investigation, “officers learned that a suspect had punched the victim during a verbal dispute inside the tavern,” according to a Facebook post from the Bloomington Police Department.
Prosecutors said a witness told police the two had a dispute because the victim owed Westerfield $20.
According to a probable cause statement, Westerfield admitted to hitting the man but said he didn’t mean to hurt him.
Westerfield was jailed in lieu of posting $535 and an arraignment was scheduled for Oct. 23.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
