BLOOMINGTON – A Pontiac man is accused of breaking into a woman’s house and climbing into her bed while she was sleeping.

Brent J. Burton, 46, is charged with residential burglary and three counts of criminal sexual abuse against a woman who prosecutors said was his ex-girlfriend.

He was ordered to have no contact with the victim or her residence.

Burton was jailed in lieu of posting $7,535 and an arraignment is set for April 23.

