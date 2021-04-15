 Skip to main content
Pritzker releases statement on Adam Toledo video release
Pritzker releases statement on Adam Toledo video release

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is urging the public to remain peaceful and reserve judgement until an independent board can complete its investigation into the police shooting of a 13-year-old boy last month.

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday released the following statement after the release of video showing the fatal shooting of Adam Toledo, 13, by Chicago police

“As a father, I know to my core that Adam Toledo’s family is living a parent’s worst nightmare. My heart goes out to all who love him. Parents deserve neighborhoods that will nurture their kids. Children deserve to be safe. Communities deserve to live with hope for the future. Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old child, was shot to death. This is a moment that calls for justice for our children and accountability in all our public institutions. The State of Illinois is committed to this work, whether it is transforming our justice system or investing in communities to create durable and long-term progress.”

Police said officers were dispatched to the Little Village neighborhood on the city’s West Side shortly before 3 a.m. after the department’s ShotSpotter technology detected the sound of eight gunshots in the area. When they arrived, Toledo and a 21-year-old man ran away. While chasing the teen, there was an “armed confrontation” during which the officer shot him once in the chest, police said.

