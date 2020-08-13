Prosecutors: 19-year-old Bloomington woman delivered a baby in a toilet

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman who police say delivered a baby in a toilet last year is in McLean County custody.
Jamieson G.E. Badgley, 19, is charged with involuntary manslaughter of a family or household member and endangering the life or health of a child, causing death.
According to court documents, prosecutors say she gave birth in December 2019, severed the umbilical cord and left the infant “while making no attempt to remove her from the toilet or seek assistance.”
A warrant for her arrest was issued and returned Wednesday. An attorney from the McLean County Public Defender’s Office said Badgley turned herself in as soon as she found out about the warrant Wednesday.
Her bond was set at $100,000 with 10% to apply when the grand jury returned a bill of indictment. The bond remained as set after Badgley’s custody hearing Thursday afternoon, meaning she will have to pay $10,035 to be released.
