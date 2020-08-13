Prosecutors: 19-year-old Bloomington woman delivered a baby in a toilet

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman who police say delivered a baby in a toilet last year is in McLean County custody.

Jamieson G.E. Badgley, 19, is charged with involuntary manslaughter of a family or household member and endangering the life or health of a child, causing death.

According to court documents, prosecutors say she gave birth in December 2019, severed the umbilical cord and left the infant “while making no attempt to remove her from the toilet or seek assistance.”

A warrant for her arrest was issued and returned Wednesday. An attorney from the McLean County Public Defender’s Office said Badgley turned herself in as soon as she found out about the warrant Wednesday.