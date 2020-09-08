Prosecutors: Bloomington man accused of aggravated domestic battery involving hours of abuse

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was held without bond Tuesday after battery charges were filed.

Alan G. Marshall, 44, is charged with aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery and unlawful restraint. Court documents indicate he struck, grabbed, pushed and strangled a family or household member, causing injury.

According to the probable cause statement read in court, he is also accused of holding a lit butane torch to the victim’s face and a knife to her neck, while threatening to kill her.

The incidents of battery lasted several hours Friday night, and he nailed a dog chain across the front door to prevent the victim from leaving, prosecutors said.