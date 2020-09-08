Prosecutors: Bloomington man accused of aggravated domestic battery involving hours of abuse

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was held without bond Tuesday after battery charges were filed.
Alan G. Marshall, 44, is charged with aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery and unlawful restraint. Court documents indicate he struck, grabbed, pushed and strangled a family or household member, causing injury.
According to the probable cause statement read in court, he is also accused of holding a lit butane torch to the victim’s face and a knife to her neck, while threatening to kill her.
The incidents of battery lasted several hours Friday night, and he nailed a dog chain across the front door to prevent the victim from leaving, prosecutors said.
A risk assessment evaluation was ordered Tuesday and Marshall was held without bond, pending the results of that assessment.
An arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 18.
The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases
Deangelo C. Glass
Brandon T. O'Conner
Adolfo Flores
Randall Lee Patrick
Daniel P. Simpson
Davis W. Hopkins
Darius French
Star Jones
Deonte Spates
Terrell Moon
James Fields
Regina M. Evans
Brandon Finley
Timothy Chalcraft
Vincent Granderson
Deandre Dow
Fiona Sullivan
Tanicka T. Chiestder
Gene Jones
Ashley Robinson
Jacob Tempel
James Fields
Rafica Hooks
Caleb Lundskow
Angjell Brackins
Wilmer Hernandez
Patricia Seymon
Allen Creasy
Brooke Morlock
Devin Leigh Michel
Sergio Guevara
Brandy Andrews
Bobby Talley
Wilmer Hernandez
Felipe Reyes Jr.
Johnathon Schouten
Megan Bridget Coonelly
Devin Leigh Michel
Davis William Hopkins
Erin Joy Robertson
James Schulz
Sergio Guevara
Michael Watson
Cesar Armando Guerra y Guerra
Davon L Ruffin
Erika Dawn Nussbaum
Eric R. Covington
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.