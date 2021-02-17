Prosecutors dispute Bloomington double-murder suspect's testimony; verdict expected Monday

The state played a recorded phone call Hammet Brown made with a close friend, Duane Martin, 11 days after the shooting. Koll said the call “is the closest we will ever get to knowing the truth of what was in the defendant’s mind at the time he gunned down these four people.”

“We upped one on them. We upped one on everybody down there. We upped one on everybody because they always thought it was going to be candy-assed. They finally came to our motherf------ doorstep,” Hammet Brown told Martin in the phone call.

He also admitted in the phone call to throwing the gun he used in a river, which he acknowledged in his testimony.

Hammet Brown illegally purchased three guns in March 2018, according to text messages he exchanged with a friend he bought them from. One of the guns — a Hi-Point JCP .40 caliber pistol — was later identified as the same type of weapon used in the shooting.

In his testimony, Hammet Brown accused Alexander and Jones of being members of a local gang and harassing him for selling marijuana in their neighborhood, taking business away from them.