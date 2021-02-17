Prosecutors dispute Bloomington double-murder suspect's testimony; verdict expected Monday

BLOOMINGTON — Prosecutors described Hammet D. Brown as an “unmitigated liar” in closing arguments for his bench trial Wednesday after Brown testified last week that he acted in self-defense when he shot and killed two people and wounded two others.
Brown, 29, acknowledged shooting and killing Taneshiea Brown, 20, and Steven Alexander Jr., 18, and wounding Tyree Jones and Kenleia Sims in a June 10, 2018, shooting at an Orchard Road apartment in Bloomington during an outdoor party with about 30 to 50 people present. Hammet Brown pleaded not guilty to the crime in July 2018 after he was arrested June 26, 2018, in Chicago.
In closing arguments, McLean County Assistant State’s Attorney Mary Koll offered reasoning for why Hammet Brown was not justified in firing eight gunshots. She also provided evidence that she said proved his guilt, while disputing his assertion that he acted in self-defense.
The state played a recorded phone call Hammet Brown made with a close friend, Duane Martin, 11 days after the shooting. Koll said the call “is the closest we will ever get to knowing the truth of what was in the defendant’s mind at the time he gunned down these four people.”
“We upped one on them. We upped one on everybody down there. We upped one on everybody because they always thought it was going to be candy-assed. They finally came to our motherf------ doorstep,” Hammet Brown told Martin in the phone call.
He also admitted in the phone call to throwing the gun he used in a river, which he acknowledged in his testimony.
Hammet Brown illegally purchased three guns in March 2018, according to text messages he exchanged with a friend he bought them from. One of the guns — a Hi-Point JCP .40 caliber pistol — was later identified as the same type of weapon used in the shooting.
In his testimony, Hammet Brown accused Alexander and Jones of being members of a local gang and harassing him for selling marijuana in their neighborhood, taking business away from them.
Hammet Brown accused Alexander of shooting at his car one night after he, Jones and a group of other men approached Hammet Brown at a Normal apartment. No evidence of gunshots was found from that night and there were no 911 calls made reporting shots fired.
Hammet Brown said Alexander pulled a gun on him at the Orchard Road party, prompting him to fire gunshots as he backed away, and continuously fire gunshots as he ran away in an alley between apartment buildings.
While no weapons were recovered from the scene, defense lawyer Mark Zalcman argued the possibility of someone removing a gun from Alexander before police arrived.
One defense witness, Nicole Tinker, who lived at the apartment next door, testified last week hearing someone yell, “Get the gun, get the gun," but Koll noted Wednesday that it can't be proven who said that.
Koll said while Hammet Brown provided justification for shooting Alexander, he didn’t provide justification for shooting at Taneshiea Brown, Sims or Jones, despite testifying that he aimed directly at Alexander and Jones.
“As one might expect when a person gets up on the stand and tells a completely fabricated story, the defendant forgot some very important details,” Koll said.
“In addition, during his testimony, he admitted that no female, including Taneshiea or Kenleia, did a single thing to frighten him or justify his use of force against them,” Koll said.
Zalcman said Hammet Brown “had to do what he had to do,” and acted quicker than Alexander.
“He used deadly force because he anticipated deadly force was going to be used on him,” Zalcman said.
But because Hammet Brown continued to fire gunshots after Alexander was already hit, Koll said, “he’s wrong.”
“This is not how self-defense works,” Koll said. “Self-defense is not a switch that flips on and justifies every use of force from the point of the threat going forward. Rather, each and every use of force, every single shot, has to be reasonable and necessary.”
The state also played a surveillance video from a convenience store about 30 minutes after the shooting that showed Hammet Brown walking in with his arm around the store clerk’s back, “looking calm and casual,” Koll said, before he bought liquor.
“This is not a man who was just forced to shoot four people out of a genuine terrified fear for his life,” Koll said.
Facing up to life in prison, Hammet Brown is charged with six counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Zalcman on Wednesday asked for those counts to be lessened to two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery discharge of a firearm.
Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court Judge Casey Costigan will deliver the court’s decision at 3 p.m. Monday.