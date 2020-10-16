Prosecutors: Man in custody after slipping cuffs, running from Normal police

BLOOMINGTON — A man was arrested after he slipped out of his handcuffs and escaped from a Normal police squad car, authorities say.

Kyle W. Cluck, 25, is charged with escape, domestic battery and obstructing justice.

Prosecutors said he was arrested initially for the alleged domestic battery, which is a felony for a subsequent offense, and then gave a false name, which brought the obstructing justice charge.

While in custody in a Normal squad car, police said Cluck freed one hand from the handcuffs, reached out the window to open the car door and fled.