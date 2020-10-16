 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prosecutors: Man in custody after slipping cuffs, running from Normal police
1 comment

Prosecutors: Man in custody after slipping cuffs, running from Normal police

{{featured_button_text}}
Kyle Cluck

Cluck

BLOOMINGTON — A man was arrested after he slipped out of his handcuffs and escaped from a Normal police squad car, authorities say.

Kyle W. Cluck, 25, is charged with escape, domestic battery and obstructing justice.

Prosecutors said he was arrested initially for the alleged domestic battery, which is a felony for a subsequent offense, and then gave a false name, which brought the obstructing justice charge.

While in custody in a Normal squad car, police said Cluck freed one hand from the handcuffs, reached out the window to open the car door and fled.

He is listed in the court documents as homeless, but an attorney from the public defenders office said Cluck has had a McLean County address for four months. He had at least one prior conviction in Michigan.

Cluck was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for Nov. 6.

Crime Stoppers:

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Damage to a Bloomington gambling machine caught on camera

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News