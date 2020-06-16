Prosecutors: Murder defendant sought revenge in fatal gunfight at Bloomington block party

BLOOMINGTON — An exchange of gunfire fueled by revenge led to Juan Nash’s death in April 2019, prosecutors said Tuesday as the murder trial began for one of three men charged in the Orchard Road shooting.
Scotty Allen “was a man on a mission,” said First Assistant State’s Attorney Brad Rigdon. “His mission was revenge. His mission was to make sure that the disrespect and the murder of one of his own didn’t go unpunished.”
Allen, 19, of Bloomington is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Nash, who was killed in the 1200 block of Orchard Road at a block party on April 2, 2019. Allen is also charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and mob action. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Two other men, Exodus Hebert and Amari McNabb, also face murder charges in the case, but they will be tried separately from Allen at a later date.
In his opening statements, Rigdon said Allen fired on Nash because he blamed Nash's brother for the death of a friend. He said gang activity was a key factor in the case.
Allen’s attorney, Phil Finegan, said Allen was invited over social media and came with a group of friends to the party, where Nash shot him.
“(Nash) shoots his own friend, Nate Caldwell, and he shoots Scotty Allen twice — once in the side and once in the back,” Finegan said. “Once in the side and once in the back as Scotty is turning to run from a hail of bullets."
Twenty shots were fired that night, and 14 of those came from Nash, Finegan said. Multiple bullet casings and fragments from different caliber firearms were recovered from the crime scene.
Rigdon said the evidence indicates Nash was shot twice in the heart, stood up and fired back at Allen.
"From there he was able to get into a car and take off driving, where he died and crashed into a house in the neighborhood nearby,” he said.
Michael Holton, 28, would have become Nash's brother-in-law if Nash had lived. Holton testified Tuesday that he saw Allen shoot Nash.
Holton said he heard Nash say, "Keep my little brother out of this; he ain't got nothing to do with it," before he saw the flash and heard the sound of a gunshot.
Finegan noted that Holton previously told police that he saw Allen with a gun at the party. Under further police questioning, Holton said he knew Allen carried a gun, Finegan said.
No gunshot residue was found on Allen's hands when he was tested at the hospital, Finegan said.
Brooklyn Turner, a 20-year-old who now lives in Tennessee, said she dropped off Allen, Herbert and McNabb at the party, and their moods and behavior seemed normal.
She was sitting in her car waiting to see if they would need a ride back home when she heard gunshots. Turner said she tried to drive away, but Hebert, who had returned to the car because he was too cold, grabbed the steering wheel to stop her.
“I started crying and a few moments after that they ran back and got into the car,” she said. “They said Scotty was shot so I sped off to the hospital.”
Turner said she remembers the events following the shooting better than those from before because “it was traumatizing,” adding that when the men ran back to the car they were all crying.
The trial is set to continue Wednesday.
