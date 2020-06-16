Prosecutors: Murder defendant sought revenge in fatal gunfight at Bloomington block party

Michael Holton, 28, would have become Nash's brother-in-law if Nash had lived. Holton testified Tuesday that he saw Allen shoot Nash.

Holton said he heard Nash say, "Keep my little brother out of this; he ain't got nothing to do with it," before he saw the flash and heard the sound of a gunshot.

Finegan noted that Holton previously told police that he saw Allen with a gun at the party. Under further police questioning, Holton said he knew Allen carried a gun, Finegan said.

No gunshot residue was found on Allen's hands when he was tested at the hospital, Finegan said.

Brooklyn Turner, a 20-year-old who now lives in Tennessee, said she dropped off Allen, Herbert and McNabb at the party, and their moods and behavior seemed normal.

She was sitting in her car waiting to see if they would need a ride back home when she heard gunshots. Turner said she tried to drive away, but Hebert, who had returned to the car because he was too cold, grabbed the steering wheel to stop her.

“I started crying and a few moments after that they ran back and got into the car,” she said. “They said Scotty was shot so I sped off to the hospital.”