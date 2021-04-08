 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prosecutors say Downs man illegally possessed firearms, sold cocaine as part of gang involvement
0 comments

Prosecutors say Downs man illegally possessed firearms, sold cocaine as part of gang involvement

{{featured_button_text}}

Apartments typically have limited options for security. Consider using these tips to protect your apartment home.

BLOOMINGTON — A Downs man faces 12 charges for cocaine delivery and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, deriving from his involvement in a local motorcycle gang, prosecutors said.

Anthony Stephen, 41, is charged with seven counts of unlawful delivery of cocaine, one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The drug deliveries took place between September 2018 and January 2020, according to court documents.

A prosecutor in court Thursday said local authorities have been investigating the DC Eagles motorcycle club, “a one percenter outlaw” club, since 2017 concerning cocaine, cannabis and firearm distribution.

Stephen was one of nine members who have been arrested as part of the investigation, prosecutors said.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $50,035 and an arraignment is scheduled for April 30.

2021 mug shots from The Pantagraph 

Anthony Stephen

Stephen

 PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden announces actions to tackle gun 'epidemic'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News