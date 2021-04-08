Prosecutors say Downs man illegally possessed firearms, sold cocaine as part of gang involvement

BLOOMINGTON — A Downs man faces 12 charges for cocaine delivery and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, deriving from his involvement in a local motorcycle gang, prosecutors said.

Anthony Stephen, 41, is charged with seven counts of unlawful delivery of cocaine, one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The drug deliveries took place between September 2018 and January 2020, according to court documents.

A prosecutor in court Thursday said local authorities have been investigating the DC Eagles motorcycle club, “a one percenter outlaw” club, since 2017 concerning cocaine, cannabis and firearm distribution.

Stephen was one of nine members who have been arrested as part of the investigation, prosecutors said.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $50,035 and an arraignment is scheduled for April 30.

