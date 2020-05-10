Public safety 5/11/20

BLOOMINGTON — Donald Whalen Jr., who is awaiting a new trial for his father's 1991 stabbing death, faces new charges.
In early May, McLean County prosecutors charged Whalen, 53, with nine counts of felony escape, saying he violated conditions of his home confinement. On Saturday, they added two more charges - violating an order of protection - after he stayed in contact with his girlfriend against court orders.
Whalen spent 28 years in prison for his father's murder before the conviction was vacated a year ago by the 4th Appellate Court, which ruled newly discovered evidence had the potential to change the outcome of Whalen's 1991 trial.
Court documents released Saturday say the girlfriend had obtained an emergency order of protection against Whalen on April 30, and he was prohibited from any contact until a court hearing on May 15. Monitored phone calls revealed the pair had spoken six times since Whalen returned to jail on the escape charges.
Whalen was on electronic monitoring and home confinement at his mother's residence in Bloomington while he awaited the new trial, and was allowed to travel for medical appointments, meetings with his lawyers and church services.
Prosecutors charged him with escape after he traveled to Bloomington-Normal, Champaign and Peoria, stopping at a pawn shop, a retail store, a pharmacy, two houses, a bank, a convenience store and a furniture store.
Drugs — A 26-year-old Bloomington man faces a felony charge for having cocaine in his sweatshirt pocket and in his car, authorities said.
Leadnre G. Rudahindwa is charged with manufacture/delivery of 1-15 grams of cocaine.
He was jailed in lieu of posting $7,535.
