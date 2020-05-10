Public safety 5/11/20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

BLOOMINGTON — Donald Whalen Jr., who is awaiting a new trial for his father's 1991 stabbing death, faces new charges.

In early May, McLean County prosecutors charged Whalen, 53, with nine counts of felony escape, saying he violated conditions of his home confinement. On Saturday, they added two more charges - violating an order of protection - after he stayed in contact with his girlfriend against court orders.

Whalen spent 28 years in prison for his father's murder before the conviction was vacated a year ago by the 4th Appellate Court, which ruled newly discovered evidence had the potential to change the outcome of Whalen's 1991 trial.