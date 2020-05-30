Public safety: Man jailed, accused of boarding train with rifle

BLOOMINGTON — The man accused of boarding a train with a rifle remains in McLean jail in lieu of posting $20,035.
On Friday, prosecutors said Bradley Simmons, 26, boarded a train in Normal, but did not have a ticket. Police ordered the train to be stopped near Lexington and Simmons exited and was later discovered on Route 66 near Lexington.
Court documents indicate Simmons ran after being spotted by a McLean County Sheriff’s deputy. Witnesses from a local fertilizer plant and farm equipment dealer reported they saw him run into a field.
Police said they recovered a backpack and a .22 caliber rifle he had discarded as he fled from officers. He was captured and arrested. Documents also indicate they found 15 rounds of .22 caliber rifle ammunition.
Prosecutors say he is already on probation for felony aggravated battery and faces two to 10 years in prison.
Lexington and Chenoa police departments and Illinois State Police assisted the McLean County Sheriff's Department in the investigation and arrest.
