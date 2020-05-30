Public safety: Man jailed, accused of boarding train with rifle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — The man accused of boarding a train with a rifle remains in McLean jail in lieu of posting $20,035.

On Friday, prosecutors said Bradley Simmons, 26, boarded a train in Normal, but did not have a ticket. Police ordered the train to be stopped near Lexington and Simmons exited and was later discovered on Route 66 near Lexington.

Court documents indicate Simmons ran after being spotted by a McLean County Sheriff’s deputy. Witnesses from a local fertilizer plant and farm equipment dealer reported they saw him run into a field.

Police said they recovered a backpack and a .22 caliber rifle he had discarded as he fled from officers. He was captured and arrested. Documents also indicate they found 15 rounds of .22 caliber rifle ammunition.