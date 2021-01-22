Read his statement: Last Bloomington arena defendant pleads guilty

He said this resolution was justice for the city and the taxpayers.

“I don’t know how anybody can call that anything but success,” Spanos said. “What else would be justice, sending them to prison for 20 years and not recovering a penny?”

After First Assistant State’s Assistant Brad Rigdon read the prosecution’s factual basis for the charge, Rogers’ attorney Stephanie Wong said the defendant “disagrees with the assertion made by the state” but stipulated that they could produce witnesses that would testify to the charge.

“I think Bart is being made to pay $20,500 more than what he should have because he is solely responsible for putting the coliseum on the map,” she said after the hearing. “This charge stems from the Jason Aldean concert occurring on a date when the hockey team was scheduled to play, and only a fool of a businessman would pass up a Jason Aldean concert. You would think that the government would be grateful for the huge profit that was made as a result …”

“The hockey team is entitled to some kind of compensation for lost revenue because they gave up those play dates. … This transfer is standard industry practice, and was in fact the same arrangement made only two years before this when Bart was not the owner of the team.”