Read the lawsuit: Former McLean County spokesman alleges racism

But according to McNeal's lawsuit, Jones, who is white, was placed on paid administrative leave and provided additional management training. McNeal was placed on paid administrative leave, was not provided management training and was fired on June 23.

Jones also wrote in her statement that McNeal's perspective was important for the health department.

"His is the only black voice in any kind of leadership or public relations role at the health department, which is a whole other issue to be discussed. For the moment, it should be expressed that MCHD cannot afford to lose that voice or silence it at such a pivotal time," she said, later adding: "It is not productive for decisions to be made about how to address issues that affect communities of color without the input of any people of color."

McNeal alleged that he was presented with "doctored" personnel documents after he was fired but not during his employment with the county. These included an evaluation dated Feb. 5; a six-month performance evaluation dated June 18; and a performance improvement plan dated June 19.

Paul Swiech of The Pantagraph contributed to this story.

