Read the lawsuit: Former McLean County spokesman alleges racism

BLOOMINGTON — A former McLean County government spokesman has filed a federal lawsuit against the county's administration and board members, alleging that he was treated differently than a white employee who took similar actions.
Dion McNeal, the county's former communications specialist, says he had his job duties reduced and ultimately was terminated after sending out a press release that addressed racism and police brutality. The June 10 statement came as part of messaging about how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
When contacted Tuesday night, McLean County Administrator Camille Rodriguez said she was unable to comment on pending litigation.
McNeal said in the lawsuit that McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight had already "verbally approved" language in the release, which included the statement "racism and police brutality are forms of trauma that many of our community members experience."
The situation became public on June 19, when McNeal emailed a seven-page letter to county board and board of health members and members of the press. In the email, he asked to keep his job and wrote that he was "the only black voice in any kind of leadership or public relations role at the health department and county administration."
He said had reviewed the June 10 press release with the county's behavioral health coordinator and believed it was "okay to share," but later was told that the statement in the release didn't represent the voice of the health department or board of health.
The county administration and health department in June released a joint statement saying they couldn't comment on personnel matters but were committed to an inclusive and diverse workplace. McKnight and County Administrator Camille Rodriguez have previously said they couldn't comment on personnel matters when asked about McNeal's situation.
The lawsuit seeks compensatory damages, including back pay, damages for emotional distress, punitive damages and the cost of McNeal's legal fees. He is seeking a jury trial.
In the complaint, filed Nov. 29, McNeal alleges he was treated differently than Kari Jones, described in the complaint as McLean County Health promotion program manager. Jones was involved in posting the press release to social media, while McNeal had distributed it by email.
Jones also released a statement in support of McNeal that is included as an exhibit in the lawsuit. In it, she said that she had also believed the language had been approved, and she should face the same consequences as McNeal if they were mistaken.
But according to McNeal's lawsuit, Jones, who is white, was placed on paid administrative leave and provided additional management training. McNeal was placed on paid administrative leave, was not provided management training and was fired on June 23.
Jones also wrote in her statement that McNeal's perspective was important for the health department.
"His is the only black voice in any kind of leadership or public relations role at the health department, which is a whole other issue to be discussed. For the moment, it should be expressed that MCHD cannot afford to lose that voice or silence it at such a pivotal time," she said, later adding: "It is not productive for decisions to be made about how to address issues that affect communities of color without the input of any people of color."
McNeal alleged that he was presented with "doctored" personnel documents after he was fired but not during his employment with the county. These included an evaluation dated Feb. 5; a six-month performance evaluation dated June 18; and a performance improvement plan dated June 19.
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty
Paul Swiech of The Pantagraph contributed to this story.
