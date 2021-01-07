 Skip to main content
Recognize him? Bloomington police asking for help identifying man
Recognize him? Bloomington police asking for help identifying man

In this image from the Bloomington Police Department, a video still of a man authorities said tried to steal a package is shown. 

 PROVIDED

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department has released an image of a man they say tried to steal a package off a porch and are asking for help identifying him. 

They say it happened in the Country Oaks subdivision between Bloomington and Heyworth on Wednesday. 

"A resident there had captured video of a person trying to take a large package off their front porch that had been delivered earlier by Amazon," police said in a statement. 

The man left after noticing the camera, police said. He was driving a white Chevrolet van that matches a description of a vehicle seen on video at the house in mid-December, according to police. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 309-888-5019, Option No. 8.

