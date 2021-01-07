Recognize him? Bloomington police asking for help identifying man

THE PANTAGRAPH
BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department has released an image of a man they say tried to steal a package off a porch and are asking for help identifying him.
They say it happened in the Country Oaks subdivision between Bloomington and Heyworth on Wednesday.
"A resident there had captured video of a person trying to take a large package off their front porch that had been delivered earlier by Amazon," police said in a statement.
The man left after noticing the camera, police said. He was driving a white Chevrolet van that matches a description of a vehicle seen on video at the house in mid-December, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call 309-888-5019, Option No. 8.
