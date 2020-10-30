Recognize them? Bloomington police release image of women they say are shoplifters

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police have released an image of suspects they say have been in "organized shoplifting incidents."

"The thefts have taken place in a variety of retail establishments over the previous six weeks. Losses in these cases now exceed $10,000," police said.

The suspects are between the ages of 18 and 25 and may be from Champaign County, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (309) 434-2379.

