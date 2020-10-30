 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recognize them? Bloomington police release image of women they say are shoplifters
1 comment
top story

Recognize them? Bloomington police release image of women they say are shoplifters

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

In this composite image by Bloomington police, women who police say are suspects in shoplifting incidents are shown. 

 PROVIDED BY BLOOMINGTON POLICE

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police have released an image of suspects they say have been in "organized shoplifting incidents."

"The thefts have taken place in a variety of retail establishments over the previous six weeks. Losses in these cases now exceed $10,000," police said.

The suspects are between the ages of 18 and 25 and may be from Champaign County, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (309) 434-2379.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Crime and courts news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for our newsletter.

Miss high school football? Check out all the football fields in The Pantagraph area

Can you help? The latest cases from Crime Stoppers of McLean County

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Damage to a Bloomington gambling machine caught on camera

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News