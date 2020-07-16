Ridgeview School District teacher charged with sexual assault

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A teacher and coach in the Ridgeview School District is facing sexual assault and abuse charges.

The McLean County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that detectives in June began investigating complaints of inappropriate text messages sent to several former female students at Ridgeview High School by David Rotchford, a music teacher and girls basketball coach. Detectives then discovered "several more incidents of criminal behavior spanning several years involving this teacher," the sheriff's office said.

Rotchford was interviewed and arrested Tuesday. He is listed on the district's website as a junior high and high school chorus teacher, and as coach of the eighth grade girls basketball team.

School district officials were not immediately available for comment.

Rotchford is charged with 15 counts of criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and remains in McLean County jail. Bond is set at $750,000; he must post $75,035 to be released.

Anyone with additional information in reference to this case is asked to contact Detective Ian McWilliams at 309-888-5063 or ian.mcwilliams@mcleancountyil.gov.