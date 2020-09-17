 Skip to main content
Roanoke woman faces drug charges in McLean County
Roanoke woman faces drug charges in McLean County

Stephanie Aldrich

Aldrich

BLOOMINGTON — Meth delivery charges are pending against a Roanoke woman.

Stephanie Aldrich, 31, is charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, one count of unlawful delivery of 5-15 grams of methamphetamine and one count of unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.

She was released Thursday on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond. An arraignment was scheduled for Oct. 16.

McLean County Crime Stoppers:

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

