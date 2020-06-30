You are the owner of this article.
Robbery charges filed against Bloomington man
Robbery charges filed against Bloomington man

Timothy L. King

Timothy L. King, 21, was wanted as of May 5, 2020, on a robbery charge. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Bloomington.

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man faces robbery charges.

Timothy L. King, 21, is charged with robbery and theft, accused of taking a phone from a minor by use of force on March 12 in Bloomington.

A warrant for his arrest was issued April 23 and was returned Sunday, June 28.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $2,035.

