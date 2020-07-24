Rochester man admits leaving profanity-filled message, threatening to shoot U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis

SPRINGFIELD — A retired Army veteran has pleaded guilty to leaving a profanity-filled voicemail message at the Decatur office of U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, and threatening to shoot the lawmaker, federal officials said.
Randall E. Tarr, 65, of Rochester entered the plea Friday in U.S. District Court in Springfield. The offense, making a threat to a federal official, carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison. Tarr is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 20.
Officials said at the time the charges were filed that the caller berated Davis for "backing the Russians over our own intelligence" and adding, "I'm a sharpshooter. I could, I'd like to shoot your (expletive) head off."
Through caller ID, police identified Tarr as the caller and U.S. Capitol Police contacted the Rochester Police Department to ask officers to make contact with Tarr. Rochester police officers made initial contact with Tarr on Nov. 25, the same day the threat was made, at his residence.
Contacted last year after the federal charges were filed, Tarr told the Associated Press that he saw a television ad in which Davis claimed that Ukraine, not Russia, was responsible for meddling in the 2016 U.S. elections, and it angered him enough to call.
"I said I had been a sharpshooter in the Army. I didn't realize I said anything about shooting him. I might have. I don't even own a weapon," Tarr said. "I wish I could just take it all back and just say he's a lousy (expletive) for backing the Russian theory."
FBI agents interviewed Tarr and said he admitted making the call because a commercial angered him.
"I screwed up," Tarr said at the time. "I don't even have a weapon to do it, is the silliest thing."
