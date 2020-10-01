Saybrook woman, Gibson City man charged with theft, possession of stolen vehicle

BLOOMINGTON — Multiple theft charges are pending against a man and woman after a stolen John Deere all-terrain vehicle was found in Bellflower Township, authorities say.
Amanda R. Burmaster, 37, of Saybrook and Tony J. Harris, 28, of Gibson City are each charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and four counts of theft.
According to court documents, lumber was among the items illegally taken, in addition to the ATV.
Burmaster was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035 and Harris was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035.
Arraignments were scheduled for Oct. 16.
