Scotty Allen found guilty in Orchard Road murder trial

BLOOMINGTON — Scotty Allen on Friday was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Bloomington man, capping a week-long trial that reconstructed a violent night in April 2019.
A McLean County jury reached the verdict after about seven hours of deliberations.
Prosecutors said Allen, 19, of Bloomington killed 25-year-old Juan Nash at an outdoor party in the 1200 block of Orchard Road.
He was also found guilty of aggravated discharge of a firearm and mob action.
Allen showed little emotion, but several of his family members and supporters began to cry as Judge Casey Costigan read the verdict and they walked away saying they loved him.
“As long as I’ve got breath in my body, I’m going to take care of you,” one family member said, stopping in the middle of the aisle to speak directly to Allen before leaving the courtroom.
Allen’s bond was revoked and he was returned to the McLean County Jail until a sentencing hearing at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 28.
First Assistant State’s Attorney Brad Rigdon throughout the week-long trial said Allen shot and killed Nash as revenge because the defendant blamed Nash’s brother for the death of his friend.
“The decisions of the defendant, the choices he made on April 2, 2019, ended with the death of Juan Nash,” Rigdon said. “His vengeance was completed. You fight for your gang. On April 2, 2019, the defendant killed for his gang.”
Witnesses and evidence presented throughout the trial have indicated Allen and Nash’s brother, Kajuan Hobson, are members of rival gangs. In his closing arguments, Finegan said Hobson testified he didn’t know Allen and “it had been a long time since these two groups even had a problem.”
Surveillance video showed Allen went to the party, left and later returned. Rigdon said there was one difference between his two trips to Orchard Road: he didn’t have a getaway vehicle the first time.
“When you put it all together, it shows you their plan, it shows you the goal, it shows you how this occurred,” Rigdon told the jury.
Allen also was seen wearing a bag, which Rigdon said held the 25-caliber handgun used to kill Nash with “a quick draw.” That gun was not found.
Out of 20 bullets fired that night, Nash shot 14 times and emptied his clip. Allen and Nash's friend Nate Caldwell were struck during the shooting.
Finegan argued the defendant's injuries show he was running away when he was hit.
Two other men, Exodus Hebert and Amari McNabb, also face first-degree murder charges in the case, but they will be tried separately from Allen at a later date.
In his closing arguments, Finegan said the evidence collected during the Bloomington Police Department investigation suggests at least three more people played a role in the night Nash died, but the extent of their involvement is unknown.
Finegan asked the jury to find Allen not guilty of the murder. He noted several people appeared to be involved with Nash’s death but the extent of their involvement was unclear, and the state’s theory for motive was unclear.
Finegan said the state prosecutors have mentioned both Trevonte Kirkwood, who was shot and killed Oct. 20, 2018, and Steven Alexander Jr., who fatally shot June 10, 2018, as the person whose death triggered the retaliation.
“It seemed unclear as to whether this was about Little Steve or Trevonte Kirkwood, which just goes to show that their underlying theory — they don’t even know what it is,” he said. “They don’t even know the individual that supposedly they were getting retribution for, and that’s because they have no idea what happened and they are trying to put something together and the pieces are not fitting.”
Hammet Brown, 28, of Bloomington is charged with murder in the death of Steven Alexander Jr., 18, and Taneshiea Brown, 20, on Bloomington’s east side.
Jordyn H. Thornton, 19, of Bloomington and Quentin Jackson, 21, of Peoria were charged with murder in the death of Kirkwood outside his home in the 1300 block of North Oak Street.
Weapons charges are also pending against Allen in Sangamon County.
