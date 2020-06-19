Scotty Allen found guilty in Orchard Road murder trial

Out of 20 bullets fired that night, Nash shot 14 times and emptied his clip. Allen and Nash's friend Nate Caldwell were struck during the shooting.

Finegan argued the defendant's injuries show he was running away when he was hit.

Two other men, Exodus Hebert and Amari McNabb, also face first-degree murder charges in the case, but they will be tried separately from Allen at a later date.

In his closing arguments, Finegan said the evidence collected during the Bloomington Police Department investigation suggests at least three more people played a role in the night Nash died, but the extent of their involvement is unknown.

Finegan asked the jury to find Allen not guilty of the murder. He noted several people appeared to be involved with Nash’s death but the extent of their involvement was unclear, and the state’s theory for motive was unclear.

Finegan said the state prosecutors have mentioned both Trevonte Kirkwood, who was shot and killed Oct. 20, 2018, and Steven Alexander Jr., who fatally shot June 10, 2018, as the person whose death triggered the retaliation.