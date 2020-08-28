Scotty Allen sentenced to 50 years for 2019 Orchard Road murder

Defense attorney Phil Finegan submitted several letters from Allen’s supporters, who also filled the courtroom Friday afternoon.

Costigan said the letters showed how many people love Allen, have faith in him and were impacted by this case.

Rigdon argued the letters showed Allen had “every opportunity to be different” but threw those opportunities away on purpose.

“He is someone who had every chance to be different. He had every chance to not just be a thug with a gun,” Rigdon said. “That’s what he chose.”

In a letter read in court by Finegan, Allen’s mother said, “Anyone who personally knows Scotty will tell you he is not a monster. Scotty has a heart of gold and would befriend anyone. I told my son over and over the company you keep can end up being your downfall, but he saw the good in everyone.”

Drawing from her letter, Finegan said even in the music video the prosecutors played, in which Allen is seen holding a handgun, “I see an immature kid trying to make a rap video. I see a kid, not a grown man.”

Finegan asked for the minimum sentence of 45 years for the murder and conditional discharge for the other two charges, “because of his age and because of his lack of any adult criminal adjudications.”