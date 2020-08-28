 Skip to main content
Scotty Allen sentenced to 50 years for 2019 Orchard Road murder
082920-blm-loc-1allen

Scotty Allen listens to testimony during his murder trial in June at the McLean County Law and Justice Center in Bloomington.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington man who was convicted of first-degree murder in an April 2019 shooting death was sentenced Friday afternoon to 50 years in prison.

Scotty Allen, 20, was found guilty in June of killing 25-year-old Juan Nash at an outdoor party in the 1200 block of Orchard Road on April 2, 2019.

First Assistant State’s Attorney Brad Rigdon said Nash’s death was preventable had Allen made a different decision that night.

“Preventable if he hadn’t just ‘upped the gun’ and had walked away,” Rigdon said, repeating a phrase used by witnesses during the trial.

He asked Judge Casey Costigan to sentence Allen to 70 years in prison for the murder charge, 10 years for aggravated discharge of a firearm and 3 years for mob action.

Allen was given the minimum sentence for the murder charge with 45 years, which includes 25 years for a firearm enhancement because the McLean County jury found the defendant was armed when these offenses were committed.

A five-year sentence was issued for the aggravated discharge, which will run consecutive to the murder sentence. The sentence for mob action was three years and will run concurrently, or at the same time, with the discharge sentence.

Allen read a letter to Costigan before the sentences were given and said he doesn’t believe justice was served in this case and won’t admit to a crime he didn’t commit.

“I admit I’ve been wrong before, but I’m not the person the state paints me out to be. Unfortunately the company that I kept tainted my image to the community,” he said. “I have the utmost respect for you, your honor, and the court system. However, I don’t feel like the state proved their case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Two other men, Exodus Hebert and Amari McNabb, also face first-degree murder charges in the case. McNabb is expected to go to trial in September.

Defense attorney Phil Finegan submitted several letters from Allen’s supporters, who also filled the courtroom Friday afternoon.

Costigan said the letters showed how many people love Allen, have faith in him and were impacted by this case.

Rigdon argued the letters showed Allen had “every opportunity to be different” but threw those opportunities away on purpose.

“He is someone who had every chance to be different. He had every chance to not just be a thug with a gun,” Rigdon said. “That’s what he chose.”

In a letter read in court by Finegan, Allen’s mother said, “Anyone who personally knows Scotty will tell you he is not a monster. Scotty has a heart of gold and would befriend anyone. I told my son over and over the company you keep can end up being your downfall, but he saw the good in everyone.”

Drawing from her letter, Finegan said even in the music video the prosecutors played, in which Allen is seen holding a handgun, “I see an immature kid trying to make a rap video. I see a kid, not a grown man.”

Finegan asked for the minimum sentence of 45 years for the murder and conditional discharge for the other two charges, “because of his age and because of his lack of any adult criminal adjudications.”

“Scotty is 20 years old; 45 years is more than long enough.”

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

