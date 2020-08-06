Search for next Bloomington police chief won't begin right away, officials say

BLOOMINGTON — City officials anticipate it will be months before they begin recruiting a permanent replacement for Bloomington Police Chief Dan Donath, who announced his retirement Thursday.
Donath will step down Sept. 1, less than a year after he was sworn in on Sept. 9, 2019. The process had included a national search and community meetings with Donath and the other finalist, Parkland College Police Chief William Colbrook. The two were selected from more than 60 applicants.
“We are not rushing into finding a new chief and we will have a longer interim period than we previously have gone through,” Mayor Tari Renner said Thursday.
Donath said he had fully intended to stay three to five years as chief but "just had some personal things come up in recent times."
“That is my impetus in deciding to retire,” Donath said. “The city is in great hands with a tremendous and dynamic police force.”
He said he doesn’t plan to leave Bloomington anytime soon and residents can still expect to see him out in the community. He looks forward to spending time with his family and "focusing on those moments in life that you just can't get back."
Donath has served as a patrol officer, detective in the criminal investigations division and vice unit, DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) officer and crime scene investigator.
He was promoted to sergeant in 2013 and to assistant chief in September 2018; he split the duties of interim chief with Assistant Police Chief Greg Scott before being named to that position permanently.
Scott will serve as interim police chief upon Donath's retirement.
“We certainly wish him the best and we appreciate his work and sacrifices,” Renner said. He said public safety would remain a top priority while the city searches for a new police chief.
City officials say they plan to continue with police reform efforts and take that into consideration in searching for candidates.
“The next police chief is going to be yet another transitional figure and help lead the department in a critical time, not just in Bloomington but the U.S., as we re-examine our law enforcement policies as far as demilitarization and reforming protocols,” Renner said.
City Manager Tim Gleason said recruitment will not start until after Jan. 1. Gleason said the city plans to incorporate current events related to the Black Lives Matter movement, including the death of George Floyd, into the interview process.
Gleason said he appreciated Donath's years of service and wished him well in retirement.
“We have a strong police department that I know can handle this period of transition," Gleason said. "The community should have full confidence that public safety is a top priority for the city.”
Normal Chief Rick Bleichner said he wished Donath the best in whatever comes next.
“He’s (been) an invested leader with the department ... and even in his relatively short time as chief he’s made many advancements there for the community,” Bleichner said. “I think he’s a ‘get it done’ kind of person, and the community is fortunate to have had his service.”
Kelsey Watznauer contributed to this story.
