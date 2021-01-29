Second arrest made in burglary at Normal apartment

BLOOMINGTON — A second arrest has been made in connection to a burglary at the Vernon Stables apartments in Normal.

Cody Johnson, 24, of Bloomington was seen on a surveillance camera with Shaniece Owens-Arroyo entering the mailroom of an apartment building at 323 E. Vernon Ave, Normal, and stealing several packages Jan. 24, authorities said.

Johnson was jailed in lieu of posting $3,035 and was ordered to have no contact with the Vernon Stables.

An arraignment is set for Feb. 26.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

