Sentencing delay for 2 Bloomington-Normal looting cases

BLOOMINGTON — Sentencings for two defendants connected to the June looting in Bloomington-Normal were delayed Tuesday afternoon and will resume next week.
Judge William Yoder said an exact amount of damage related to the alleged criminal acts must be provided before he will issue a sentence because the cases against Anthony Crose and D’Angelo Glass involved real property damage.
Crose, 21, was arrested in June and charged with mob action after Normal police said he was “a main instigator” when Target was broken into and burglarized late May 31 and into the early hours of June 1.
When Glass, 20, was arrested in June, he was initially charged with burglary, mob action and looting in connection with a break-in at Kohl’s in Bloomington on June 1.
“It’s important for me to know what the amount of all damage was and then I’ll decide whether the restitution is to be paid or not,” Yoder said. “The statute makes restitution mandatory, not only for direct damage but all damages as a result of a criminal act.”
Target was reimbursed for the damage by an insurance company and the store did not return inquiries with a request for restitution. The Normal Police Department did not request any restitution, Assistant State’s Attorney David Fitt said.
Yoder said even if a request for restitution was not made by those involved, he still needs a figure for restitution to issue a sentence.
The judge asked the state prosecutors to make contact with the affected businesses and agencies to acquire the necessary information before the new sentencing dates next week.
Crose’s sentencing hearing will be Dec. 9, and Glass’s hearing will be Dec. 11.
