Sentencing delay for 2 Bloomington-Normal looting cases

When Glass, 20, was arrested in June, he was initially charged with burglary, mob action and looting in connection with a break-in at Kohl’s in Bloomington on June 1.

“It’s important for me to know what the amount of all damage was and then I’ll decide whether the restitution is to be paid or not,” Yoder said. “The statute makes restitution mandatory, not only for direct damage but all damages as a result of a criminal act.”

Target was reimbursed for the damage by an insurance company and the store did not return inquiries with a request for restitution. The Normal Police Department did not request any restitution, Assistant State’s Attorney David Fitt said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Yoder said even if a request for restitution was not made by those involved, he still needs a figure for restitution to issue a sentence.

The judge asked the state prosecutors to make contact with the affected businesses and agencies to acquire the necessary information before the new sentencing dates next week.