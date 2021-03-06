Several drug charges pending for Bloomington man

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is accused of making two drug deliveries to the Bloomington Police Department's vice unit.
Sedrick Jones, 53, faces seven drug-related charges: two counts of unlawful delivery of cocaine (class 2 felonies), one count of heroin delivery (class 1 felony), two counts of possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver (class 1 and 2 felonies), and one count each of possession of heroin and cocaine (class 4 felonies).
Police say the deliveries occurred Feb. 12 and March 4.
Jones was jailed in lieu of posting $20,035 bond, and an arraignment is set for March 26.