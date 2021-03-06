 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Several drug charges pending for Bloomington man
0 comments
top story

Several drug charges pending for Bloomington man

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is accused of making two drug deliveries to the Bloomington Police Department's vice unit.

Sedrick Jones, 53, faces seven drug-related charges: two counts of unlawful delivery of cocaine (class 2 felonies), one count of heroin delivery (class 1 felony), two counts of possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver (class 1 and 2 felonies), and one count each of possession of heroin and cocaine (class 4 felonies).

Sedrick Jones

Jones

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police say the deliveries occurred Feb. 12 and March 4.

Jones was jailed in lieu of posting $20,035 bond, and an arraignment is set for March 26.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News