 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sex abuse charges filed against Normal man
0 comments
top story

Sex abuse charges filed against Normal man

{{featured_button_text}}
Jacob Terrell-Chandler

Terrell-Chandler

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man is accused by authorities of sexually abusing a minor in McLean County.

Jacob Allen Terrell-Chandler, 22, is charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, accused of having sexual contact with a victim under 17 years of age in three separate incidents this year.

According to the probable cause statement, Normal police began their investigation in July when the victim disclosed the abuse. A warrant for Terrell-Chandler’s arrest was issued Oct. 28 and he was taken into custody Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Terrell-Chandler was on the Illinois sex offender registry, in connection to a conviction from Woodford County, when the offenses occurred, according to authorities.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $25,035 and an arraignment was set for Jan. 29.

+3 Read the coverage: Spotlight on sex offenses in Central Illinois

The Pantagraph's top 10 crime stories of 2020

Statistics may tell us that crime, overall, dropped somewhat in Central Illinois in 2020, with the exception of domestic violence cases. COVID-19 may have had something to do with a perceived drop in such categories as armed robberies, but still, the criminal damage done in the span of one week - May 31 - June 6, outweighed previous years. Several Twin City businesses were looted and 11 Normal Police cars were damaged in the civil unrest that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Teen killed at New Years Eve party

Teen killed at New Years Eve party

Dewon Griffin, 19, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon i…

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Damage to a Bloomington gambling machine caught on camera

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News