Sex abuse charges filed against Normal man

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man is accused by authorities of sexually abusing a minor in McLean County.

Jacob Allen Terrell-Chandler, 22, is charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, accused of having sexual contact with a victim under 17 years of age in three separate incidents this year.

According to the probable cause statement, Normal police began their investigation in July when the victim disclosed the abuse. A warrant for Terrell-Chandler’s arrest was issued Oct. 28 and he was taken into custody Tuesday.

Terrell-Chandler was on the Illinois sex offender registry, in connection to a conviction from Woodford County, when the offenses occurred, according to authorities.